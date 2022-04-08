The Ducatis played the charge in the second free practice session of the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas: led by that of Johann Zarco, the Desmosedici GPs occupied three of the top four positions, but they are even five in the top ten.

As mentioned, the fastest was the Frenchman of Pramac Racing, who with an amazing 2’02 “542 has already reached about three tenths of the record of the Texan track, still dated 2015 and belonging to Marc Marquez.

The two-time Moto2 champion did a really great lap when he mounted the soft tire for the final time attack, managing to clear the GP22 with the official colors entrusted to Jack Miller by 247 thousandths, always particularly at ease in the folds. from Austin.

To complete the Ducati party there is the former world leader Enea Bastianini, fourth at 342 thousandths. The reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo slipped in front of the GP21 of Gresini Racing, once again confirming himself as the only Yamaha rider capable of staying in the top positions, also showing an excellent pace.

Andrea Dovizioso, for example, seemed to have made a good step forward and for a good part of the session he was in the top 10. In the end, however, he had to settle for 16th place, even if just over three tenths from tenth place. Late night instead for Franco Morbidelli, who finds himself 21st, more than two seconds behind the summit.

On this first day of testing, the Suzukis also seemed particularly comfortable, with Alex Rins finishing fifth after being the fastest in FP1. It must be said, however, that the Spaniard made his time attack in the middle of the session, so when the grip was not yet at the level of the conclusion. His partner Joan Mir, on the other hand, is eighth, just over six tenths.

The first day of Marc Marquez’s return after yet another episode of diplopia ended with the sixth time. Something more is always expected from him in Austin, but it is also true that, despite the half second delay, his at the moment would be the only RC213V that would have direct access to Q2, given that his teammate Pol Espargaro finds himself only 12 °.

After the wonderful victory of Termas de Rio Hondo, this time Aprilia seems to struggle a little more, in particular with the world leader Aleix Espargaro, who finds himself 11th and at the moment would be out of Q2 by just 15 thousandths. But Maverick Vinales took care of keeping the honor of the Noale company high, more and more at ease with the RS-GP and capable of setting the seventh fastest time at 543 thousandths.

The picture of the top 10 is then completed with the other two Ducatis of Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, with the vice-world champion who gave the feeling of being quite in place from the point of view of the race pace, but who is not managed to make a good time attack, aborting his first attempt due to traffic.

The difficulties continue for the KTMs, with Brad Binder confirming himself as the best among the drivers of the Mattighofen manufacturer, but without being able to do better than the 13th time. Late night for Miguel Oliveira: the winner of the Mandalika race is even last, 2 “4 behind. In front of him there are also the rookies, led this time by the two Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, 18th and 19th °.