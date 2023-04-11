Bezzecchi, from hunter to prey

For the first time in its history in MotoGP, the Mooney VR46 team and Marco Bezzecchi they will start a race weekend as leaders of the World Championship, both among the riders and in the team standings.

The first victory in the World Championship gave not only 25 points, but also a lot of energy to the Romagna-born to continue to provide high-level performance: at the COTA two practically perfect races will be needed, because it is a very technical circuit, where the Ducati horses will help but also clean up the snake. Thus Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will approach the Texan weekend.

Bezzecchi’s words

“I only really realized what happened in Argentina once I got home. We’re in the third race, it’s still very early, but being in the lead of the championship is a good feeling in any case. I enjoyed the moment, last week we celebrated, but now we go back to work motivated even more to do well. Austin has always been a difficult GP, even with the old format. From a physical point of view it is perhaps the most demanding race on the calendar, plus it is an extremely technical track. Let’s face the weekend as best we can, I’ve always had good driving sensations and let’s make the most of this factor to keep up with the strongest starting on Friday“.

Marine’s words

“Austin is perhaps the most demanding race of the year: a very difficult, technical and physically complicated track to manage. It will be stressful for everyone, not just for me, it will be crucial to work better than the others, get off to a good start from Friday and understand the real values ​​on the field because with the new format everything has changed, especially on the tracks where we didn’t have the opportunity to ride before the season. The goal is to hit Q2 immediately to be more relaxed in managing the entire weekend and to qualify well, which is essential for both race distances“.