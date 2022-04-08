The Spaniard after his success in Argentina with Noael, the first for both in MotoGP: “Repaid by having always believed in the project: I knew that no one could be faster than me on the Aprilia and I proved it. My brother Pol is wrong at don’t consider us a title: we have the most balanced bike “
From our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– Austin (texas, usa)
Happiness according to Aleix Espargaro is a bicycle on which to grind kilometers and free thoughts, giving a sense to fatigue. He also did it in Austin, a few hours after landing from that Argentina which, with his and Aprilia’s first career win, if it didn’t change his life, it certainly made it more colorful.
