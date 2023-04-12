Austin, heavy absences

Yesterday two important defections arrived for the Grand Prix of the Americas: Marc Marquez and Aeneas Bastianini in fact, they will not fly to Austin and will rest to recover from their respective fractures, that of the Spaniard in the first metacarpal of his right hand, that of the Ducati rider in the right shoulder blade.

Bastianini’s words

There Beast, the winner of Austin in the 2022 edition, will be replaced by Michele Pirro, given that the regulation provides that the saddle of a regular rider can remain vacant for only one MotoGP weekend. This is his regret to the official Ducati channels: “I’m sorry I can’t race in Austin because I really wanted to. It’s a track I like and last year I got a good win. I really did everything possible in these weeks, but still it takes time and it would not have made sense to risk it. Now I will try to work even harder to recover my strength in time for the Spanish GP in Jerez“.

“I gave it my all and I believed it“, this is his comment in yesterday’s Instagram stories. “Unfortunately time was too short, I will not fly to Austin, but I returned to smile“.

Black Portimão

The weekend of the Portuguese Grand Prix therefore removed two sure protagonists of the first races from the scene: Marquez and Bastianini, in fact, also missed the Termas de Rio Hondo weekend, home of the Argentine GP, and at the moment Jerez de la Frontera ( April 28-30) is a goal, not a certainty. Pol will not be present for Jerez either I will espargaro, victim of a bad accident in PL2 in Portimão: the recovery times of the Catalan will certainly be longer than those of Bastianini and Marquez. Luckily, in Austin we will see Miguel again Oliveirafully hit by the eight-time world champion in the opening stages of the Portuguese Grand Prix, and Joan Mir, who missed the Argentine GP due to a head and neck trauma.