Austin, Bagnaia in front also in the Warm Up

The MotoGP wakes up as it went to sleep, with Francesco Bagnaia before all. “Pecco” led the Austin warm up with a time of 2:03.988.

Naturally we are still far from the best times – Bagnaia lapped under 2:02 yesterday – but for the reigning world champion it is a further injection of confidence in view of tonight’s race.

The trend of the Warm Up

Not very exciting ten minutes: due to the length of the COTA, the drivers can put together very few laps. Bagnaia set his best time on the fourth lap, 311 thousandths behind Fabio Quartararo. Oliveira, Viñales, Binder, Miller, Rins, Zarco, Morbidelli and Nakagami are also in the top 10. The crashes in the final further lowered the pace: Alex Marquez fell on the ground in turn 2, Marco Bezzecchi in turn 6 and Franco Morbidelli in the last sector.

Appointment at 21 for the GP

The MotoGP is back on track this evening, with the start scheduled for 9pm. The session will be broadcast unencrypted and deferred on TV8on FormulaPassion.it you will find as always the direct written. Tonight the hunt for Bezzecchi will continue, leading the championship with 54 points to his credit, one more than Bagnaia, with the world champion who is paying for the crash in Argentina in the main race but has recovered almost the entire margin thanks to the victory in yesterday’s Sprint.