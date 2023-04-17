Bagnaia, another heavy crash in Austin

“I sin” Bagnaia he can’t figure it out. This crash – the second in a row in the race – hurts him, both for the 25 points thrown away in a dominated race, and because he doesn’t understand what happened to send him into the gravel without even losing his life: of course, there was an Alex Rins very strong behind him, but the world champion had managed it with relative ease in the first part of the race.

It is perhaps for these reasons that Bagnaia didn’t even get angry with himself immediately after the crash, but remained staring at the track for minutes, looking for an explanation that he couldn’t find.

Bagnaia’s words

In the immediate post-race, the Ducati rider seems to be asking his team for an explanation as to why this crash occurred: “I would like to know what happened too. It’s hard to accept the second weekend in a row with a crash and give an explanation. I put my face to it because I’m the rider and I made a mistake, but it would be nice to understand what I did wrong. I’ll ask the team, why I don’t understand how it is possible to do 60-80 laps in three days and crash on race day without doing anything different. In Argentina I crashed when I touched the gas in the wet, and that’s okay, because the limit is closer and it’s easier to go beyond it. It’s always the rider’s fault when you crash, but today I can’t explain it and I’ll never be able to explain it, it’s strange“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

Points thrown away

“I hope to understand what happened, otherwise so it is very difficult to go on, but we will try to analyze everything. If we consider that in two weekends I threw away 45 points, it’s not the best, even if I’m close to the top“, continued the Ducati rider. “It’s a track that has deteriorated since last year where we were going half a second faster per lap, despite the grip being worse. We were faster and he’s slipping us. Today we all bet on the hard tyre, which was the best compromise, but maybe not too much because it was colder today. But there are those who managed to finish the race, and therefore it means that they were better“.