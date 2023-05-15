Augusto Fernandez achieved the best result of his career in MotoGP this Sunday at Le Mans. Often out front during the start of the weekend, the Tech3 standard-bearer found it difficult to finish on Saturday, even though he managed to get through Q1 for the first time to finish 12th. On the ground in the Sprint after choosing a medium front tire that didn’t convince him, on Sunday he opted for a soft one, with which he felt more comfortable despite the risk of having to manage it at the end of the race.

But Fernandez didn’t have any major problems, already from the first lap he entered the top 10, also taking advantage of the crashes of the riders in front of him. Thus he arrived at the foot of the podium, a surprising result because he had never done better than a tenth place until yesterday. According to him, this fourth position is the result of his choice of tyres. He is pleased to have had confidence in himself, and this marks a step from the beginning.

“I’m very happy,” said the Spaniard. “After qualifying it was a good day. But I crashed in the Sprint, I crashed again in the warmup and so it wasn’t easy, I had lost a bit of confidence. I took the risk with the front tyre. It had been a mistake to mount the medium on Saturday, so I said to myself ‘I’ll choose the soft and try to manage it until the end, if I have to struggle, I’ll try to survive’. I preferred the feel of soft, so I took the gamble. I found my feeling again, I was able to make a good start and stay in the group for the whole race. I just attacked, I felt good, I always stayed there and was able to ride with a good pace”.

Fernández believes that this weekend has allowed him to reach a milestone as for the first time he has felt able to really analyze the behavior of the bike: “I’m starting to have sensations with this bike. Up until now, my sensations were mixed Performing or not, I didn’t have my own feelings and ideas about everything.”

“This weekend was the first in which I started to ‘feel’ the bike, i.e. how to be fast. On Saturday I was afraid to follow my sensations when choosing the front tyre, but on Sunday I said to myself ‘after two crashes, I’ll choose the soft’. I felt good and it paid off. For the future, it will be nice to follow my instincts.”

At the end of the race, the only rookie on the grid was also able to defend himself from Aleix Espargaro, who tried several times to overtake him: “I think Aleix had a hard tyre, so he was coming back up quickly, but as I said, I knew that I would have suffered. It’s not like Saturday, where he wasn’t good, not bad, but I just crashed. On Sunday I knew I had to slow down a bit, change my lines a bit because the front was a bit at the limit, but I could feel it”.

“The degradation of the soft tire is in the middle of the corner, but you can still brake hard”, explained Fernandez going into detail. “So I braked hard and tried to close the doors. He overtook me under braking but I was braking really hard so he ran wide and I got back in front. It was like that every time.”

This excellent weekend in the Sarthe could mark a turning point for Augusto Fernandez, who however prefers to remain cautious for the next races: “I think we’ve made at least small progress. I don’t want to say it will be for the whole season because it’s the first weekend I was good at. It’s too early to tell. We changed things in the ergonomics, I’m more comfortable on the bike. It’s not like they brought new parts, I feel a little better riding the bike and I think it will be good for the other tracks. I hope so!”

The result obtained on Sunday could also play in Augusto Fernandez’s favor for the 2024 season, against a Pedro Acosta who is very eager to get to MotoGP, but whose Moto2 race ended in a crash at Le Mans. The reigning champion of the intermediate category does not want to oppose Acosta.

“You have to ask other people, not me!” Fernández said.“I’m happy because I’m fourth in MotoGP in the fifth race of the season. I focused on my work and I want more. I don’t want to be fourth, I’m here to win so I focus on my work”.