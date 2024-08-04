The Yamaha team is using all the means at its disposal to accelerate the development of its MotoGP and close the obvious gap with the European brands that continues to be wide, especially looking at Ducati, which is increasingly distant from its other rivals. The first step was the recruitment of engineers and technicians from Borgo Panigale, then it was the turn of the renewal of Fabio Quartararo and, following, the association with Pramac to recover the four bikes on the grid lost a few years ago.

Now comes the time to strengthen the test team, which this year is suffering due to the injury of its test rider Cal Crutchlow. The British rider has undergone surgery on his right hand and, due to a strange infection, is unable to fully recover.

“We want to strengthen the test team and sign a rider, but we are not thinking of a veteran or a retired rider. We want a young rider who wants to do a lot of laps and with whom we can make the most of the tests allowed by the concessions,” Massimo Meregalli explained to Motorsport.com during the Silverstone weekend. “This does not mean that we will no longer count on Crutchlow, who will continue to be part of the team and will return to action when he is recovered,” added the Yamaha sporting director.

Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The first option that Yamaha thought of was Remy Gardner, who currently races in Superbike with the Iwata manufacturer and who will compete in his second weekend as a wild card in MotoGP. The first was at the Sachsenring, where he replaced the injured Alex Rins and here at Silverstone he is racing in place of Crutchlow. However, the Australian will not be able to compete in the next scheduled wild cards because they coincide with the Superbike races. Furthermore, Gardner is not very convinced about becoming a full-time tester, but Yamaha are not ruling out one last negotiation to convince him.

Augusto Fernandez, a real alternative

Pending this final conversation with Remy, Yamaha confirmed that it has spoken to Augusto Fernandez, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion who is currently competing in his second season in MotoGP with the GasGas Tech 3 team.

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the Majorcan has not found a place on the MotoGP grid for 2025 and the options in Superbike, the alternative for him, are not appearing. Yamaha has offered him the role of tester alongside Crutchlow and a number of wild cards that, depending on Cal’s recovery, could even reach five or six races next season in MotoGP.

“We are talking to them, if nothing comes in this paddock or in Superbike, which is complicated, it is a good solution for me. However, I always think of an opportunity to grow as a rider by returning to a team as a regular in the future,” Augusto Fernandez confirmed to Motorsport.com.