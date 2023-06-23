MotoGP Assen, an excellent Friday for Aprilia

The first two MotoGP practice sessions ad Assenin the Netherlands, have seen both Aprilia in the top-10 and then directly in Q2: the first objective of the Noale manufacturer was achieved, and it was essential to restart after the colorless performance at Sachsenring, where Aleix Espargaró only collected a point while Maverick Vinales he even ran into a double withdrawal.

The ex Yamaha finished the day with the fifth fastest time, after showing himself to be fast in both sessions both in race configuration and on new tyres. Well too I will espargaroseventh despite being disturbed on his fast lap by Franco Morbidelli, while Lorenzo Savadori, in his second wildcard of the season, continued to develop the RS-GP both with a view to the future and in support of the work of the factory team.

Espargaró’s words

“Good to be in Q2, shame about my fast lap where I lost a lot of time behind Morbidelli, then I had to relaunch myself but I no longer had the best grip of the new tyre. In any case I’m feeling good, it wasn’t easy to be fast today. We will have to analyze the data well to choose the right tire, last year’s references do not seem to be indicative under this point of view“.

Vinales’ words

“I am satisfied with these first two sessions. I am convincedand I mean it sincerely, that our potential is high and not yet fully explored. A difficult weekend like the Sachsenring has taught us a lot and we have to use it to improve, this is the spirit. The goal for tomorrow is to do a good lap in qualifying, I want to start as far forward as possible“.

Savadori’s words

“Quite a positive day, I’m satisfied with our performance. Our aim here is to work for Aprilia, with some new components, and then try to do the best possible on the track. We are all very close and now we will analyze the data carefully to see if we can take a further step forward tomorrow. I still had some problems with arm fatigue, but it’s clearly improving: in this respect I’m not worried“.