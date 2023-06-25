MotoGP Assen, the warm up standings

MotoGP Assen, the chronicle of the warm up

Bittersweet Sunday morning for Fabio Quartararo. The 2021 world champion finished at the top of the Warm Up classification on the Assen circuit with a time of 1:32.422, but he also showed that he was still suffering physically due to the fracture of his left big toe.

The Yamaha rider limped back to the pits just after setting the fastest lap of the session and was struggling to put his foot on the ground: the evolution of the umpteenth injury that is affecting the 2023 MotoGP season is to be seen, on a morning that has already reserved the bad news of Marc Marquez’s forfeit for fans.

Quartararo preceded Takaaki Nakagami by 133 thousandths and Francesco Bagnaia by 149 thousandths, in a session which, as usual, served to fine-tune the last aspects of the bike from a racing point of view. Weekend dominator Marco Bezzecchi finished in fifth place (+0.222), behind Maverick Viñales and ahead of Zarco, Morbidelli, Marini, Martin and Espargaró.

😮 @FabioQ20it’s definitely fast and he’s definitely hurting! He’s fighting through the pain of that broken toe! 💪#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/WdWzYLdNv6 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 25, 2023

The program

The MotoGP is back on track for the grand prix, which begins at the usual time of 2pm. For Bezzecchi it will be a great opportunity to close even further the gap in the standings from Bagnaia, which now amounts to 31 points. The world champion will be able to afford to administer both on a Bez who seems unstoppable this weekend both on a Martin (-21) which is instead more fluctuating. You can of course follow the live coverage of the Dutch GP on FormulaPassion.