MotoGP Assen, Quartararo in Q2

Despite the fracture to his left big toe remedied racing in Amsterdam, Fabio Quartararo he qualified for Q2 of the Assen Grand Prix and will therefore be able to have his say in the fight for pole position. Of course, the Frenchman will need to pull another rabbit out of his hat tomorrow to gain some position in the peloton of Ducati, Aprilia and KTM, but sixth place in today’s combined can give him that confidence and motivation that the accident could have compromised.

The 2021 world champion, who has achieved four podium finishes in his career at Assen (including one victory), set the sixth fastest time, finishing between the two factory Aprilias. These are his impressions immediately after free practice.

Quartararo’s words

“It was a difficult day but we were also strongso we hope to have a good qualifying tomorrow to be able to focus on the Sprint“said a Sky Sports MotoGP. “It’s a track I’ve always done well on, we have a bike that’s very aggressive. On the straight, when we open the throttle, it moves a lot“.

“We are at the limit, this is the most worrying thing for tomorrowbecause the others will take a step while we are already at the limit, so it’s me who will have to do something more tomorrow“, he concluded. “I think my foot problem may come back in the race, in the afternoon I took some painkillers: today I drove in a slightly different way because when I turned left the pain increased, and I drove a lot with my arms, not my legs. This is something we will have to see for the sprint and the race“.