by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Assen, the Test standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 1:31.340 2 M. Viñales Aprilia 1:31.405 +0.065 3 A. Marquez Ducati 1:31.660 +0.320 4 A. Espargaró Aprilia 1:31.812 +0.472 5 J. Martin Ducati 1:31.829 +0.489 6 Mr. Marquez Ducati 1:31.851 +0.511 7 B. Binder KTM 1:31.866 +0.526 8 E. Bastianini Ducati 1:31.870 +0.530 9 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:31.909 +0.569 10 F. Morbidelli Ducati 1:32.013 +0.673 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 1:32.054 +0.714 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:32.168 +0.828 13 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 1:32.173 +0.833 14 A. Rins Yamaha 1:32.203 +0.863 15 P. Acosta KTM 1:32.244 +0.904 16 M. Oliveira Aprilia 1:32.488 +1,148 17 J.Zarco Honda 1:32.730 +1.390 18 J. Miller KTM 1:33.106 +1,766 19 T.Nakagami Honda 1:33.127 +1.787 20 L.Savadori Aprilia 1:33.306 +1.966 21 A. Fernandez KTM 1:33.344 +2.004 22 J.Mir Honda 1:33.355 +2,015 23 L. Marini Honda 1:33.537 +2.221

MotoGP Assen, the news of the tests

It’s always Francesco Bagnaia to command the dances in Assen. In Holland, at the MotoGP University, the reigning world champion confirms the excellent performance in FP1 with the best time in Practice: 1:31.340new track record. Curiously, this time too “Pecco” precedes his closest pursuer by 65 thousandths (this morning it was Marc Marquez, today it is Maverick Viñales).

The others were much further behind, with a surprisingly close third place for Alex Marquez, 320 thousandths behind.

(updating)

MotoGP Assen, live coverage of the tests

You can relive the emotions of the Assen Trials with our live commentary.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 10.10, when FP2 will begin. Qualifying follows, with Q1 starting at 10.50 am and Q2 starting at 11.15 am, then the 13-lap Sprint at 3 pm. Sunday warm up at 9.40 am and Grand Prix at 2 pm.