by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Assen, the Test standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:31.340
|2
|M. Viñales
|Aprilia
|1:31.405
|+0.065
|3
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:31.660
|+0.320
|4
|A. Espargaró
|Aprilia
|1:31.812
|+0.472
|5
|J. Martin
|Ducati
|1:31.829
|+0.489
|6
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:31.851
|+0.511
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|1:31.866
|+0.526
|8
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|1:31.870
|+0.530
|9
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1:31.909
|+0.569
|10
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|1:32.013
|+0.673
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:32.054
|+0.714
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1:32.168
|+0.828
|13
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1:32.173
|+0.833
|14
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|1:32.203
|+0.863
|15
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|1:32.244
|+0.904
|16
|M. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1:32.488
|+1,148
|17
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|1:32.730
|+1.390
|18
|J. Miller
|KTM
|1:33.106
|+1,766
|19
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|1:33.127
|+1.787
|20
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|1:33.306
|+1.966
|21
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|1:33.344
|+2.004
|22
|J.Mir
|Honda
|1:33.355
|+2,015
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1:33.537
|+2.221
MotoGP Assen, the news of the tests
It’s always Francesco Bagnaia to command the dances in Assen. In Holland, at the MotoGP University, the reigning world champion confirms the excellent performance in FP1 with the best time in Practice: 1:31.340new track record. Curiously, this time too “Pecco” precedes his closest pursuer by 65 thousandths (this morning it was Marc Marquez, today it is Maverick Viñales).
The others were much further behind, with a surprisingly close third place for Alex Marquez, 320 thousandths behind.
(updating)
MotoGP Assen, live coverage of the tests
You can relive the emotions of the Assen Trials with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow morning at 10.10, when FP2 will begin. Qualifying follows, with Q1 starting at 10.50 am and Q2 starting at 11.15 am, then the 13-lap Sprint at 3 pm. Sunday warm up at 9.40 am and Grand Prix at 2 pm.
#MotoGP #Assen #Qualifying #Standings #Bagnaia #Leads #Vinales
Leave a Reply