The MotoGP World Championship arrives this weekend in one of the most special places on the calendar: Assen, where the Dutch Grand Prix will take place. A circuit that did not get the nickname “Cathedral” by chance, as it has an incredible history of almost 100 years from the first Tourist Trophy, a period in which it has also accompanied the Grand Prix since their birth, from the creation of the World in 1949.

But it’s not just the history of Assen, but also its incredible fans, who continually fill the circuit’s grandstands, year after year. And they support as many riders as possible, not only in the premier class of motorcycling, but also in other categories. Although, obviously, one MotoGP Legend stands out above all, as happens in the vast majority of circuits around the world: that of Valentino Rossi.

In fact, it is even logical that the Dutch track is particularly dedicated to the “Doctor”, given that he is the driver who has won there most times in the premier class, on 8 occasions (2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017), for a total of 10 in all classes, 4 behind Giacomo Agostini and 5 behind Angel Nieto. And so, Assen will take advantage of the next Dutch GP to pay homage to Valentino in a very special way.

Qbuzz, the Dutch public transport company that operates in the Drenthe region, where the Assen circuit is located, has confirmed in recent days its special arrangements for such an event, with such a large number of people. And he confirmed that one of the bus lines that go from the train station in the city of Assen to the circuit carries the legendary yellow #46, in honor of the nine-time world champion. You can see what it looks like in the main image of this article.

It will be a nice way to pay homage to the pilot from Tavullia, a detail that will certainly please local fans and those traveling from all over the world, who will be many, given that it is an event that usually does not fail in terms of attendance .

It is worth remembering that Rossi, despite no longer being a motorcycle driver, continues to race, having switched to cars. Valentino continues to expand his legend and a week ago he debuted in one of the most important races in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he was leading, but one of his teammates had an accident with his BMW # 46 while fighting for victory in its category, the LMGT3.