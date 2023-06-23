MotoGP Assen, Martin starts well

It was really difficult to compete with today’s Marco Bezzecchi, and therefore Jorge Martin he settled for second place in free practice at Assen: a result that confirms the great work of the Prima Pramac Racing team and the excellent form of the Spaniard, fresh from his double triumph at Sachsenring.

The results obtained in Germany put Martin back in the wake of “Pecco” Bagnaia in the Drivers’ Championship: Martinator he started the Dutch weekend much better, with the world champion instead having to go upstream after a difficult morning, and could use Assen as a further stage towards the lead of the standings.

Martin’s words

“It wasn’t easy this morning on this track, in T2 and T4 you have to build up a lot of confidence, even if we don’t have a reference tire here. Here there is no hard, and therefore we have to work with a tire with which we are not used toso we wasted some time. In the afternoon I went fast on used tires and in the end I figured out how to ride despite the wind“, said the Spanish a Sky Sports MotoGP.

“In the end, 2nd place isn’t bad“, he continued. “Pole position can be done tomorrow, even if Marco seems to have something extra for now. It must be said, however, that I didn’t have a very clean lap: I went wide two or three times and in T2 I made a few mistakes, so if tomorrow I manage to put everything together I could reach the goal of the first or second row, but I’m not obsessed with pole.”