MotoGP Assen, Bastianini in the points on a comeback

Enea can be among those satisfied with the Assen Sprint Bastianini. After a difficult qualifying session characterized by an accident with Marc Marquez, the Ducati rider was forced to make a comeback weekend: ninth place in the short race at the Dutch University translates into a point that can give a lot of morale.

Bastianini’s words

“The race was good, unfortunately this morning didn’t go well and I knew it would be difficult, but we didn’t give up. We have taken a big step, and we are starting to understand something. I knew Assen would be a little more difficult, I’m a little tired but happy: I’m slowly coming back“said the Ducatista to Sky Sports MotoGP.

Bastianini on Marquez

“Everything is fine with Marquez, obviously it was a misunderstanding. He was behind, he got distracted and came on me. Then he too came to apologize to me, and I’m happy with the gesture he made“.

Bastianini on Marini

The 2020 Moto2 champion then attacked Luca Marini, who had complained about the penalty, which he said was unfair because Bastianini had pushed him onto the “green”: “Before speaking should review. I have something to say, why I overtook him and he wanted to hold out until the end on the outside. I had the favorable curve, let’s say I don’t think like him. Tomorrow will be tough: I’m sure I’ll struggle more, but as I’ve always said in the long run I always do better, let’s try to do even more“.