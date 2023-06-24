MotoGP Assen, Marquez unrecognizable in the Sprint

Read the rankings and you almost get tired of reading all the names before you get to Marc’s Marquez. The world champion finished the Assen Sprint in 17th place, after 13 mostly anonymous laps. An excellent start wasn’t enough for him, in which he gained six positions: the Honda rider didn’t even have the pace to stay with the top ten and as the laps went by he was sucked further and further back, also due to the choice of soft at the front which didn’t favor him in the long game.

The eight-time world champion to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP he admitted all his difficulties, speaking of the “tougher situation” of his career.

Marquez’s words

“Could be better, but the fact that it did not fall is no small thing. The soft at the front wasn’t a test, I chose it because it’s the one that gives you the most feedback so you don’t fall, you go slower but you need this one. We need to regain confidence with the bike: I got a good start this morning, but in qualifying it rained in the wet with what happened with Bastianini“.

“We finished the race, tomorrow is another day and then the holidays will start. It’s normal not to push after what happened in Germany: I have a broken finger, a cracked rib and a broken ligament. In the end I am humanI drive but I take a tenth when changing direction and another tenth at another point, so I take three-four tenths from Nakagami, for example, the strongest Honda here“, he continued. “Tomorrow we will try to do another race, today I got a good start, and then when I met the group with Morbidelli and Fernandez I told myself to enter the race here. These three years have been hard physically and morally this is the toughest situation of my career sporty. I have to work and hold on, sooner or later things will change“.