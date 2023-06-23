There are no major doubts as to who is the man of the day at Assen, because Marco Bezzecchi led in both free practice sessions of the Dutch MotoGP Grand Prix, also giving an encore in the afternoon session.

The Mooney VR46 driver improved his morning time by just under two tenths, coming close to breaking the 1’32” barrier with a time of 1’32″063, even if compared to this morning the competition was able to closing the gap, given that now there are again 15 bikes enclosed in the space of a second. The fact remains that he always seems to be the one credited with the best pace.

Behind the rider from Romagna there is another Ducati, that of the star performer of the German GP, ​​Jorge Martin. The Spaniard of Prima Pramac Racing closed with a delay of 130 thousandths of a second, despite the fact that he also had a very particular problem in the session: the airbag in his suit went off for no apparent reason, but fortunately this didn’t cause him any problems.

The surprise of this FP2 is Jack Miller, who just as time was up managed to bring his KTM back to third position, just 155 thousandths from the lead, after up to that moment he had seriously risked having to pass from tomorrow morning’s Q1. Something that his teammate Brad Binder also avoided, who instead is eighth with the other RC16.

Compared to this morning, World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia also seems to have made a big step forward with the set-up of his Ducati. In the first half of the session, the Turinese worked again on the setting, but slowly he found a good rhythm and when it was time to make the time attack he climbed back to fourth place, exactly two tenths behind Bezzecchi.

The session for the Aprilias was also good, because the two factory RS-GPs both earned the passage to Q2, with Maverick Vinales credited with the fifth time at 0.245 seconds and Aleix Espargaro who is seventh and was exactly a tenth slower.

Fabio Quartararo slipped between the two bikes from the Noale-based manufacturer and for the second consecutive race managed to slip his Yamaha into Q2. A positive sign for “El Diablo”, who has to deal not only with the limits of the M1, but also with his left big toe fractured a couple of days ago while training for a jog. The gap of only 278 thousandths, however, is very encouraging.

Speaking of Binder’s eighth time, the last two who have already earned the decisive segment of qualifying are Luca Marini and Alex Marquez, who therefore bring the Ducati contingent in Q2 to five bikes. Among the men of the Reds, however, Johann Zarco was mocked, who found himself 11th after time expired by just 88 thousandths.

However, neither was Enea Bastianini, who was not yet 100% fit yet. But it is clear that his real season will begin after the summer break at Silverstone. The Ducati rider is 15th and precedes Franco Morbidelli, who in turn will be forced to pass from Q1, as well as Fabio Di Giannantonio (18th) and Lorenzo Savadori (20th).

It was another difficult day for the Hondas. The best of the RC213Vs was that of Takaaki Nakagami, with the Japanese of Team LCR who however did not go beyond the 14th time. After being very cautious, really using the two sessions almost as if they were a test, as soon as he went looking for a slipstream for the time attack, Marc Marquez instead slipped at turn 3 and therefore finds himself 19th at 1″4 Augusto Fernandez also crashed at turn 1 and he too will be among those who will compete in Q1.