If in MotoGP there is a king of ups and downs, this is without a shadow of a doubt Maverick Vinales and he gave a sample of it this morning at Assen. After finishing last at the Sachsenring just five days ago, the Yamaha rider was the fastest in the first free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Yesterday he said he would “copy” every little aspect of Fabio Quartararo’s setting and if that were the case, the move seems to have paid off. The Spaniard lapped in 1’33 “072 and preceded Pol Espargaro by 111 thousandths, who in the Honda garage also has an evolved chassis, even if FP1 performance came with the standard 2021 one.

In third position is Alex Rins’ Suzuki, but the Spaniard, not yet at 100% after the operation on the right radio, is one of the few who have also fitted a soft rear tire in the final minutes, hence his performance must be taken with pliers. Furthermore, it must be emphasized that his delay from Vinales is over four tenths.

Fourth time for world leader Fabio Quartararo, whose Yamaha is marked on sight by his direct rival in the World Championship, compatriot Johann Zarco, who was the only Ducati rider capable of entering the top 10 for now. For the moment, the Desmosedici GPs do not seem particularly at ease on the “Cathedral”, as also demonstrated by the gap of over eight tenths of the French. Not to mention that Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia are only in 11th and 12th position with the two factory bikes.

On the other hand, the one who seems to have taken a decidedly interesting step forward is Danilo Petrucci. This morning the rider from Terni took the palm of best KTM driver, setting an excellent sixth time at about eight tenths. A remarkable performance if you consider that the two RC16s of the official team are respectively in 14th and 16th position with Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

The Aprilia session was also very positive, currently having both of its RS-GPs in Q2. Aleix Espargaro confirmed the excellent potential of this first part of the season to sign the seventh fastest time, while Lorenzo Savadori is among those who mounted the soft tire in the final and in this way managed to climb up to tenth place. Racing on a track he has known well since the days of Superbike may have certainly been of help to the rider from Romagna anyway.

After the wonderful victory in Germany, Marc Marquez is back a bit with his feet on the ground in Dutch soil. The Honda rider, who like Espargaro has an evolved chassis in the garage, had to settle for ninth time, also ruining one of his best laps with a long at the last chicane. In the end, therefore, he also found himself behind the other RC213V of Takaaki Nakagami.

The reigning world champion Joan Mir also lingered, who with his Suzuki did not manage to do better than the 13th time with a 1 “2 delay. A little further back, about a tenth, there is Valentino Rossi who was the author of the 15th time with his Yamaha Petronas and therefore at the moment he is very far from the other two official M1s.

Unfortunately, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini are behind the group, occupying the 19th and 21st position with the two Ducati from Avintia. Jorge Martin’s other Desmosedici GP slipped between them, so the rookies are all more or less there. Behind them there is only Garrett Gerloff, called by Team Petronas to replace the injured Franco Morbidelli. The American driver also became the protagonist of a crash in which he discreetly demolished his M1, fortunately getting up without consequences.