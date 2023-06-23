The first free practice session of the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix had a great protagonist and his name is Marco Bezzecchi. The Mooney VR46 rider conquered his first podium in the premier class last season in Assen and this morning he showed that it was not a random thing at all.

“Bez” put his Ducati in front of everyone from the very first stages of the session and he constantly improved, widening the gap on his pursuers every time they tried to get close. In the end, he stopped the clock with a time of 1’32″246, slipping a good 314 thousandths ahead of his immediate pursuers. But to understand how much difference he made, it suffices to say that there are only 9 riders in the space of a second, few for the MotoGP today.

Behind him, there was an important signal from Maverick Vinales and it is curious that the sun has returned to shine again for the Spaniard and for Aprilia, precisely on the track where they scored their first podium together 12 months ago. Among other things, the pace he managed to put together before the time attack on his RS-GP doesn’t seem bad at all either.

Once again, however, it was the Ducatis that took the lion’s share, with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer currently bringing five bikes to Q2. In fact, the Desmosedici GPs of Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco followed in third and fourth positions, with the Frenchman who climbed up the standings in the final despite a high-speed crash at turn 15.

Sixth then there is Luca Marini and eighth the dominator of the German Grand Prix, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, who ran out of petrol when the time expired. So the world leader Pecco Bagnaia is missing: it is true that the world champion did not put on the soft tire in the final stages and this partly explains his 12th position at 1″2. But it is just as true as his Desmosedici GP it doesn’t seem right at all, because at first he couldn’t stop it, then it gave the sensation of being very unstable when changing direction.

Instead, the one who can breathe a sigh of relief is Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha rider arrived in Assen with a broken left toe while doing a jog in Amsterdan (he will be reviewed after the session for this), but he doesn’t seem to have any major problems, as he managed to finish with the fifth fastest time, one just under half a second.

The list of riders who at the moment would have direct access to Q2 also includes the Honda LCR of Takaaki Nakagami, author of the seventh fastest time, with the KTM of Jack Miller and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro occupying ninth and tenth place respectively. So at the moment Bagnaia would be in good company in Q1, given that Brad Binder also precedes him only in 11th position with his KTM.

But his teammate Enea Bastianini is also out, only 17th after a crash at turn 10, but above all Marc Marquez. The Honda rider, back on the saddle after last Sunday’s forfeit in Germany, actually seems to be in great difficulty. In addition to the fracture of his left thumb diagnosed immediately, he discovered that he had a cracked rib and this morning he finished only 21st at 1″8. The fact that Iker Lecuona, replacement for the injured Joan Mir, is only three tenths behind him says a lot of the situation.

As for the other Italians, Fabio Di Giannantonio is 14th, while Franco Morbidelli is 16th, but it must be said that his best time was canceled and with that he probably would have been in the top 10. We must also point out the crashes without consequences by Augusto Fernandez (13th) at turn 10 and by Miguel Oliveira (15th) at turn 1.