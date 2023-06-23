Bezzecchi, perfect start in Assen

The ruler of Friday’s Dutch Grand Prix was undoubtedly Marco Bezzecchi. The Ducati rider led the standings both in the morning and in the afternoon, on a track he has always liked and where last year he conquered his first MotoGP podium.

With this Friday, it’s safe to expect a Bez even more perky tomorrow in qualifying, in the Sprint and in the race to try to mend part of the 34-point gap that separates him from “Pecco” Bagnaia.

Bezzecchi’s words

“I like this track a lot, also because I have good memories, but that doesn’t mean I’m strong just for that: I felt particularly good right away. It’s a track that suits my style quite wellI’m maybe a little better in fast corners than slow ones, and therefore I was able to go quite well right away“said the Bez to Sky Sports MotoGP. “My style adapts well to the wide corners, it is quite natural for me to be faster in these. I’m quite strong even in braking, but in those cases I always have to work and chase, while in the corners I can go faster“.

“We were a bit unlucky this morning because we had a problem with the bike, but we managed it well and everything went smoothly. In Germany Matteo Flamigni (the chief technician, editor’s note) he had made some changes that I liked, and then looking at the data I tried to study everything I could do to improve the problems I was having, managing to ride better with the average behind: I’m happy because in the end 4th place may seem a bad result, but in my opinion it was a great race in which I had good pace“, he continued. “Unfortunately I lost time at the start, but I managed to make up for all the problems and in my opinion it was a good race on a circuit where I had struggled. I hope these things can be useful to me both here and elsewhere“.