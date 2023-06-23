MotoGP Assen, the times of P1

MotoGP Assen, the chronicle of PL1

Marco Bezzecchi he absolutely dominated these P1s at Assen. The VR46 rider, second a year ago in the race when he conquered his first podium in MotoGP, stopped the clock in 1’32″246, confirming himself by no means the fastest in all the runs in which he was the protagonist.

Not far from Bezzecchi Maverick Vinales, who hopes to be reborn like Aprilia here in Holland, Alex Marquez third ahead of Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo, who still covered 18 laps even with a broken toe, finding himself comfortably inside the top-10 at the moment. Sixth position for Luca Marini, then Takaaki Nakagami, the only Honda rider inside the top-10 which is closed by Jorge Martin, Jack Miller and Aleix Espargarò.

Only 12th Francis Bagnaia, who fought with his two Ducatis available throughout the session and is expected to redeem himself this afternoon starting at 15:00. Marc Marquez is 21st, but he didn’t push and it’s not said he will ever push this weekend which the eight-time world champion most likely considers to be a test in view of 2024. Numerous crashes, all due to the loss of the front . The most devastating was that of Johann Zarco in the fast left-hander before the last chicane. There were no consequences for the pilots involved.

MotoGP Assen, live coverage of P1

You can relive our live coverage of the P1 at Assen here.

The program

The MotoGP is back on track at 3pm this afternoon with the second practice session. It will be a very important session because it will outline the ten who will certainly fight for pole position together with the two best from Q1. Tomorrow the PL at 10.10 and immediately following the qualifying, which will start at 10.50. The fight for pole will come alive at 11.15 with Q2. At 3pm tomorrow afternoon the Sprint, Sunday at 2pm the race. Of course you can follow each session with the live written on FormulaPassion.it.