by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Assen, Bagnaia protagonist

First place in FP1, first place in Practice and track record: Francesco Bagnaia he couldn’t have started his weekend in a better way. The world champion is surgical on the curves of the Dutch circuit and confirms the happy tendency of being incisive right from the first sessions, something he lacked until a few months ago: “Pecco” is already in place and it will now be up to the others to work to catch up to him . Here are his feelings after this Friday, in which the Ducati rider curiously finished in the lead, always 65 thousandths over his direct pursuer (Marc Marquez in the morning, Maverick Viñales in Practice).

Bagnaia’s words

“I am very happy because our work always bears fruit this is the first track where I think we are really reaping the benefits of the work we have done since the beginning of the year.

We started off well, we did a few things on the bike but the right ones and so I’m satisfied with the work. It was needed because in my opinion it had been more than a year since I was first in FP1 and it’s something that gave me pleasure: I’m very satisfied“, this is his comment on Sky Sport MotoGP.

“The tire for the race? Today the temperature is quite lower than last year and therefore even the soft one in my opinion could have been good, because here the problem is that it warms up, starts to move the carcass and makes a lot of movements, while the average remains a little more stable. Last year, when it was warmer, I had this doubt. But I have to say that I felt very good, I set a time that would have been enough for me to be in Q2, so it’s fantastic. But at the moment we still don’t know, because in the end I did a tight lap with the soft, that of the time attack, while tomorrow we will try to put in a little more laps“.

Finally a comment on the University of MotoGP: “Assen, when you feel good about it, is a lust. It’s an incredible thing to do all these corners in fifth, fourth, it’s really fun. It’s a unique circuit: obviously it’s not the real Assen, the one from the past, which I would have really liked, but this little taste is already crazy. I think the last sector is the most beautiful of the world championship in general, for the speed and for how clean you have to be“.