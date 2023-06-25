Italian double to MotoGp 2023 of Assen, and two Ducatis on the top steps of the podium. In the Netherlands Pecco Bagnaia – world champion and Motomodiale leader – hits his fourth grand prix of the season, closely followed by Marco Bezzecchi on the Ducati of Valentino Rossi’s team less than a second from the leader. On the lowest step of the podium Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia, who takes advantage of a penalty from Brad Binder (Ktm), who finished third at the finish line. Bagnaia leads the general standings with 194 points, the Spaniard Jorge Martin is second at 159 and Bezzecchi follows at 158.

In the Moto2 class, victory for the British Jake Dixon ahead of the Spaniards Alonso Lopez and Fermin Aldeguer. Sixth place for Tony Arbolino, who keeps the lead in the general standings. The Spaniard Jaume Masia prevails in Moto3, ahead of Stefano Nepa and Romano Fenati. The Iberian Daniel Holgado leads the general classification.