MotoGP Assen, Bagnaia surrenders only to Bezzecchi

For “Sin” Bagnaia it is the third “silver medal” in the 2023 Sprints. If we also count the grands prix, it is the third place of honor in a row: on the other hand, the Ducati rider can afford to manage his advantage, especially if his rivals continue to be very fluctuating.

Today, in Assen, “Pecco” could do nothing against Marco Bezzecchidominator since the P1 on Friday: Bagnaia surprised the Bez into the first corner, but he paid a little later for a mistake in turn 4, where the #72 built the overtaking that earned him 12 points in the Sprint. Not bad for the world champion, however second in total management ahead of Fabio Quartararo. These are his words after the Assen Sprint.

Bagnaia’s words

“Bezzecchi is riding very well, he was the strongest, a bit like Martin was at the Sachsenring. In the last two laps I tried to make up for it, I was two tenths down, but I didn’t have the necessary confidence to completely close the gap. Our bikes cross quite a bit: mine is better in certain areas, hers in others, so it’s quite complicated, but he managed to make the most of his potential and it was scary“said the world champion at Sky Sports MotoGP. “I’m struggling to turn the bike in the straits, so I widened a bit at turn 4. He managed to cross at that point and get more traction: I probably saw a little more acceleration and therefore thought about jumping in, but it wouldn’t have been a very wise idea, so I backed out. I I couldn’t do more than that“.

“Pecco” is satisfied

“It’s already the third time I finish second. But it’s good to have this constancy too, after a few falls. We’ve been trying to find a balance since the beginning of the year because last year’s bike turned a lot, but tended to move a bit, while the new one is very stable in the fast. Consequently, finding the square to turn in the strait can prove to be a double-edged sword, sometimes we get there sooner and sometimes later“, he continued. “Surely we have some ideas to solve this problem for tomorrow as well, we’ll probably run with the average because with the soft today, in the last 2 laps, I was feeling some vibrations, so we’ll have to see if anything happened. In general, the long race strategy with the hard tire helps us a bit. We need to find a consistency that I lacked a bit at the beginning of this season, we’re trying to make progress and we need to continue like this. We have recovered points in the championship and this is always important“.