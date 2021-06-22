It risks starting the summer break prematurely for Franco Morbidelli. As reported by the newspaper The-Race.comin fact, the reigning vice-champion suffered an injury to his left knee during today’s training, the one already battered and destined to be operated on, an operation that could be anticipated in these five weeks of break created for the cancellation of the Grand Prix of Finland at the KymiRing, whose debut continues to be postponed.

The participation of the Yamaha Petronas rider in the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled in Assen over the weekend will be decided tomorrow following the instrumental tests that Morbidelli will undergo. There Yamaha has no intention of replacing Morbidelli in case of forfeit despite having Cal Crutchlow available as a test driver. Valentino Rossi would therefore be alone to defend the colors of the Yamaha Petronas team in the event of Morbidelli’s absence.