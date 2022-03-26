After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the World Championship returns to stop in Argentina on the splendid Termas de Rio Hondo route created by the Italian Dromo led by Jarno Zaffelli. The MotoGP ranking is indecipherable after two crazy races, Enea Bastianini leads the ranking chased by Brad Binder. Marc Marquez is absent due to the diplopia, which resurfaced after the scary high-side that saw the Honda rider as the protagonist during the warm-up in Indonesia. Below are the times of the sessions, the TV programming, the track and the registers of honor relating to the grand prix competed in Termas starting from 2014. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sport MotoGPon TV8 the summaries of the Qualifications and the races of the three classes will be broadcast on a deferred basis. As always, you will find all the MotoGP sessions in textual Live on FormulaPassion.it.

Argentina GP 2022, session times (Italian time)

Friday 1st April

2.00pm-2.40pm, Moto3, Free Practice 1

14.55-15.35, Moto2, Free Practice 1

15.50-16.35, MotoGP, Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18.15-18.55, Moto3, Free Practice 2

19.10-19.50, Moto2, Free Practice 2

20.05-20.50, MotoGP, Free Practice 2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 2 April

2.00pm-2.40pm, Moto3, Free Practice 3

14.55-15.35, Moto2, Free Practice 3

15.50-16.35, MotoGP, Free Practice 3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17.35-17.50, Moto3, Q1

18.00-18.15, Moto3, Q2

18.30-18.45, Moto2, Q1

18.55-19.10, Moto2, Q2

19.25-19.55, MotoGP, Free Practice 4

20.05-20.20, MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

20.30-20.45, MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Summary of the qualifications of the three classes on TV8 starting at 9.30pm

Sunday 3 April

15.00-15.10, Moto3, Warm up

15.20-15.30, Moto2, Warm up

15.40-16.00, MotoGP, Warm up (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

5.00 pm, Moto3, Race (7.15 pm delayed on TV8)

18.20, Moto2, Race (20.30 delayed on TV8)

20.00, MotoGP, Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it, delayed on TV8 at 10.15pm)

MotoGP circuit

Route: 4,8 km

Curves: 14, 5 to the left, 9 to the right

Width: 16m

Longest straight: 1.076m

MotoGP roll of honor

2014 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2015 – Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

2016 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

2017 – Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

2018 – Cal Crutchlow (Honda)

2019 – Marc Marquez (Honda)

Moto2 roll of honor

2014 – Esteve Rabat (Kalex)

2015 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Mattia Pasini (Kalex)

2019 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Kalex)

Moto3 roll of honor

2014 – Romano Fenati (KTM)

2015 – Danny Kent (Honda)

2016 – Khairul Idham Pawi (Honda)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Marco Bezzecchi (KTM)

2019 – Jaume Masia (KTM)