Eighth in the Argentina GP: little, too little for the expectations of Fabio Quartararo, 2021 MotoGP world champion. Which then, to the microphones of Sky, confirms that his future is not decided at all and that the rumors of his passage to Honda are not just simple suggestions.

quartararo and honda

–

That Honda is interested in Quartararo, alongside an increasingly tired Marc Marquez, is no mystery. The Frenchman’s contract with Yamaha expires at the end of 2022 and in the same HRC he has to move if the eight-time Spanish champion risks not being able to return to 100% after the fracture in his arm in 2020 and the diplopia that kept him away again in the last two GPs. “Honda’s interest in me? It’s something to think about, you have to do it well and take the time,” the Frenchman replied to the question. He then added: “Today was complicated, difficult to understand why we have an incredible pace in the morning and we struggle so hard in the afternoon. I don’t know what we have to do but we really lack a lot of grip on the bike.” An M1 that does not satisfy him, so much so that already from the tests Quartararo has not lost an opportunity to reveal his pessimism about the 2022 season.