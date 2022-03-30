Ducati’s 2022 began with a decidedly uphill battle for Ducati, who with the top rider Pecco Bagnaia won only one point in the first two races. Although the Borgo Panigale manufacturer boasts one of its drivers at the top of the standings (Enea Bastianini of the Gresini team), satisfaction certainly does not reign in the garage of the official team after the first two rounds of the season, which went well below expectations.

But after two years of absence on the calendar due to the pandemic, Termas de Rio Hondo is ready to welcome MotoGP for the third grand prix of the year. Precisely on the Argentine track, Ducati and Bagnaia are called to respond to give a change to a season that has not started as they would have liked. In the last edition held, that of 2019, the Desmosedici had reached the podium thanks to the second place of the then Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, but several things have changed since that Argentine Sunday.

On paper, the Termas track could still be favorable to the Ducatis, which this weekend aim to change course in a season that has not started in the best way. There is also bad luck, with a breakdown in the plane that transported the material and with delays in arriving in Argentina. Net of the problems, however, Bagnaia is determined to do well and is only focused on the track.

“Already after the Qatar race and especially after the last GP held in Indonesia, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP has returned to being that of last year. Unfortunately both in Lusail and Mandalika we were unable to demonstrate our real potential, so I hope to finally succeed here in Argentina. Termas is a track that I like and I am determined to finally change our season this weekend, ”says Pecco on the eve of the Argentine Grand Prix weekend.

In terms of ranking, Jack Miller boasts 13 points, achieved with the fourth position of Mandalika. It was not an easy start to the season even for the Australian, but he is aiming for redemption at Termas de Rio Hondo. The Ducati rider also conquered the only pole position for the Red of Borgo Panigale in Argentina in 2018. Optimism and determination to achieve good results are therefore not lacking.

“I am happy to be back here in Argentina! In the last GP, held here in 2019, I managed to get a good fourth place, while in 2018 I won my first and only pole position in MotoGP in qualifying. The start of this season was a bit tiring even though in the first two rounds we had the potential to be able to aspire to the podium. We hope to have a more linear weekend here in Argentina ”, declares Jack Miller.