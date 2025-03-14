The MotoGP World Cup continues this weekend with the Argentine Grand Prix. After a successful start in Thailand, Marc Márquez continues with his new stage in Ducati, while Jorge Martín, due to injury, will not be able to participate.

In 2024, the appointment was canceled due to the policy of cuts driven by the mandate of Milei; Bezzecchi was the last winner, but on this occasion, the Ducati leave as clear favorites. Martín, current champion, has already lost his appointment in Thailand and cannot be present at the Termas de Río Hondo autodrome.

For now, Márquez leads with 37 points, followed by his brother Álex with 29. Pecco Bagnaia, who will seek his first victory in this GP of Argentina, occupies the third position with 23 points.





Training schedule, classification and MotoGP Argentina’s GP career



Friday, March 14:

1:00 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.: FP Moto3

13:50 – 14:30 hours: P1 Moto2

14:45 to 3:30 p.m.: FP1 MotoGP

17:15 to 5:50 p.m.: P1 Moto3

18:05 to 6:45 p.m.: P1 Moto2

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: P1 MotoGP

Saturday, March 15:

12:40 to 1:10 p.m.: P2 Moto3

13:25 to 1:55 p.m.: FP2 Moto2

14:10 at 2:40 p.m.: FP2 MotoGP

14:50 – 15:05 hours: Q1 MotoGP

15:15 to 3:30 pm: Q2 MotoGP

16:50 to 5:05 p.m.: Q1 Moto3

17:15 to 5:30 p.m.: Q2 Moto3

17:45 to 6:00 p.m.: Q1 Moto2

18:10 to 6:25 p.m.: Q2 Moto2

7:00 p.m.: Tissot Sprint MotoGP (13 turns)

Sunday March 16:

14:40 to 2:50 p.m., Warm Up MotoGP

16:00 hours, Carrera Moto3 (18 laps)

17:15 hours, Moto2 race (21 laps)

7:00 p.m., MotoGP race (25 laps)

Where to see the Argentine MotoGP GP by TV





Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez in the GP Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina NATACHA PIARENKO / LAPRESSE

The MotoGP Argentina GP will be held at the Termas de Río Hondo Autodrome from Friday, March 14, on Sunday, March 16. The appointment can be seen on television on Dazn and you can also continue live through the website of The avant -garde.