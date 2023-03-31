PL1 times

The analysis of PL1

Aprilia double in the first free practice session of the Argentine Grand Prix. The manufacturer from Noale, which last year at Termas de Rio Hondo triumphed thanks to Aleix Espargaró, occupies the first two positions, with Maverick Viñales (1:39.207) in front of the compatriot. Very important session, because on the South American circuit there are clouds that threaten rain, and therefore teams and drivers take advantage of the last minutes of the session for the time attack. Between the two Spaniards there are 284 thousandths, third position for Jorge Martin, 17 thousandths behind Espargaró.

For now, Nakagami, Alex Marquez, Zarco, Marini, a newfound Morbidelli, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia are in Q2. The world champion closes the session in tenth place, with 51 thousandths of a second on Rins. Disappointing Fabio Quartararo, who blames the poor grip generated by his Yamaha: the Frenchman, unlike his teammate Morbidelli, appeared to be in great difficulty, this weekend too he was born uphill.

The live coverage of PL1

The program

MotoGP is back on track at 8pm for the second free practice session. It will be a decisive hour to determine the ten drivers who will surely fight for pole position in Q2. Of course, weather permitting: if it rains, it will in fact be impossible to improve the times of this first session. Tomorrow afternoon will instead be qualifying time, with the hunt for pole starting at 3.50pm, while the evening will be dedicated to the second Sprint of the season: start at 8pm. Sunday, at 7pm, the race, for another 25 season points that will tell us more whether the hunt for “Pecco” Bagnaia can be successful.