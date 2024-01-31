Thumbs down from Javier Milei

With the election as President of Argentina last December 10th, Javier Milei had made it clear that it would mark a clear line of discontinuity with the past on a variety of issues.

Among these it clearly emerged as the Termas de Rio Hondo Grand Prix of MotoGP, scheduled between 5 and 7 April 2024, were more than in doubt.

Confirmation from the organizers

The CEO of OSD – the company organizing the event – Orly Newfoundlandhe explained to the newspaper El Liberal that the cancellation of the third stage of the championship is now a certainty, and that Dorna should indeed officially communicate it today.

The organizers regret it deeply: “Today Dorna will communicate the cancellation. We, together with the Province, we did everything we could to try to get a response from the national government or at least a sign of compliance with the contract. There was no hint, only silence.”

Therefore no Argentine Grand Prix: “The circuit was ready and we had already sold everything. But unfortunately we did not have the coordination with customs, with Intercargo, with the gendarmerie and the economic contribution from the government was also missing. With the lack of answers, the worst decision was made“.

Terranova is determined to get back at the government: “They will have to pay their share. We and the province have respected the agreements, the nation has not. We will have to understand through the local governor whether the damage caused will be repairable or irreparable. We will open refunds, but for Termas de Rio Hondo it will be a gigantic blow, due to the income that MotoGP generated. The damage is monstrous.”