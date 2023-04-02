Bagnaia, 20 points thrown away

It looked like a podium safe enough, and instead the wet track of Termas de Rio Hondo played a bad joke on Francesco Bagnaia: the world champion crashed in turn 13 eight laps from the end of the Argentine Grand Prix and ended up in the gravel.

The Piedmontese managed not to shut down his Ducati, but restarted from 16th position, outside the points zone: the feat of reaching 15th place, occupied first by Raul Fernandez and then by Aleix Espargaró, failed.

A heavy fall

Bagnaia’s is a crash that has important consequences on the world championship standings. In fact, there has always been a phenomenal Marco in the lead at the Argentine Grand Prix Bezzecchi, at ease both on the Ducati of Team Mooney VR46 and on the wet conditions of the Termas de Rio Hondo track. The first career victory in MotoGP allows the Bez to go to 52 points and take the lead in the drivers’ standings, detaching Bagnaia by 11 lengths.