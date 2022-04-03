In the third round of the season at Termas de Rio Hondo, the Spaniard from Noale won ahead of his compatriot and Rins with Suzuki. Bagnaia comeback with the official red up to fifth place

Giusto Ferronato – termas (Argentina)

Aleix Espargaro won the Argentine GP MotoGP, the third round of the 2022 World Championship. And it is a historic triumph because finally there is also the name Aprilia in the list of manufacturers that have a victory in the MotoGP. The Spaniard won with authority ahead of Jorge Martin’s Ducati Pramac and Alex Rins’ Suzuki. Fourth Joan Mir with the other Suzuki, fifth Francesco Bagnaia with the factory Ducati. Ninth place for Marco Bezzecchi, while Enea Bastianini finished tenth with the Ducati of Team Gresini.

martin starts well – At the start, Jorge Martin took a sling, who with his Ducati cut off Espargaro and Marini. Then Pol Espargaro in front of Rins and Vinales. Bastianini and Bagnaia immediately moved to tenth and eleventh place. Unfortunate Andrea Dovizioso, who practically retired immediately due to a technical problem. The pace of Martin and Aleix Espargaro immediately seemed superior to that of the competition: on lap 4 Pol Espargaro found himself 1 "3 behind the first two. In difficulty the world leader Fabio Quartararo, intruppato in twelfth position. The race lost Joahann Zarco on lap 6, slipping into turn 2, while Bagnaia has in the meantime recovered other positions to reach eighth place. Martin and Espargaro took 2 "3 on Rins' Suzuki in 10 laps, but the Spaniard from Aprilia started experiencing some problems and lost contact with the leading Ducati. Behind them Bagnaia got in and pushed Vinales to attack and pass Marini, to try to catch up with Mir, Pol Espargaro and Rins. On lap 13, Bagnaia also broke the delay and got rid of Marini.

fall pol espargaro – On lap 15, a new protagonist was eliminated: Pol Espargaro retired due to a crash. Martin and Aprilia's brother remained glued to the lead, followed by Rins at 1 "7 and Mir at 3" 8. In difficulty Bastianini, who went wide in a corner and lost further ground on lap 16. So duel for the win? On lap 18 Espargaro attempted to overtake on the finish straight but did not complete the maneuver, going wide under braking and allowing Martin to be the first to close the corner on the right. On lap 20 a new attack from Aleix and a new winning braking by Martin, who still had the better of braking. Behind them, Rins got closer and closer with the Suzuki, while Mir and Vinales at 3 and 5 seconds were cut off.

decisive attack – After two unsuccessful attempts, however, in the third Espargaro managed to complete the overtaking on lap 21 in turn 1, taking the lead with 5 laps to go. It was the decisive attack, the power of Noale's engine and the desire to bring home the perfect weekend did the rest, for Martin there was no longer any possibility of a counterattack. And the Aprilia party has begun.