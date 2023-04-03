What is the MotoGP standings in Argentina? Who won the race on the circuit of Termas de Rio Hondowhere the second race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? The career victory of the Italian driver arrived on the Argentine track Marco Bezzecchi on the Team Mooney VR46 Ducatisi.e. the team headed by Valentino Rossi.

Marco Bezzecchi won his first MotoGP race in Argentina

In the GP of Argentina, and for the second time in MotoGP history, three also got on the podium Ducati. Marco Bezzecchi obtained his first success in the premier class, preceding Johann Zarco, author of a great comeback, e Alex Marquez.

MOTOGP, ARGENTINA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three from the first race of the 20223 season in Argentina:

1) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

2) Johann Zarco (Ducati)

3) Alex Marquez (Ducati)

MotoGP Argentina 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME 1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 25 44’28.518 2 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 25 4,085 3 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 25 4,681 4 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 25 7,581 5 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 25 9,746 6 43 Jack Miller KTM 25 10,562 7 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 25 11.095 8 10 Luca Marini Ducati 25 13,694 9 42 Alex Rins Honda 25 14,327 10 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 25 18.515 11 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 25 19,380 12 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 25 26.091 13 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25 28,394 14 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 25 29,894 15 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 25 36.183 16 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 25 47,753 17 33 Brad Binder KTM 25 48.106 Argentina 2023 MotoGP standings

