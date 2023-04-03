What is the MotoGP standings in Argentina? Who won the race on the circuit of Termas de Rio Hondowhere the second race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? The career victory of the Italian driver arrived on the Argentine track Marco Bezzecchi on the Team Mooney VR46 Ducatisi.e. the team headed by Valentino Rossi.
In the GP of Argentina, and for the second time in MotoGP history, three also got on the podium Ducati. Marco Bezzecchi obtained his first success in the premier class, preceding Johann Zarco, author of a great comeback, e Alex Marquez.
MOTOGP, ARGENTINA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three from the first race of the 20223 season in Argentina:
1) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)
2) Johann Zarco (Ducati)
3) Alex Marquez (Ducati)
MotoGP Argentina 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|1
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|25
|44’28.518
|2
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|25
|4,085
|3
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|25
|4,681
|4
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|25
|7,581
|5
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|25
|9,746
|6
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|25
|10,562
|7
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|25
|11.095
|8
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|25
|13,694
|9
|42
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|25
|14,327
|10
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|25
|18.515
|11
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|25
|19,380
|12
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|25
|26.091
|13
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|25
|28,394
|14
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|25
|29,894
|15
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|25
|36.183
|16
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|25
|47,753
|17
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|25
|48.106
