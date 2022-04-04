What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Argentina? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Argentina in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo Mandalika International Street Circuittheater of the 3rd rehearsal of MotoGP Championship 2022 is the first ever victory of theAprilia in MotoGp with Aleix Espargaro.
The Argentine race was in fact won by the Spaniard, on the saddle of the Italian bike of the Noale manufacturer. On the podium Espargaro preceded the Ducati of Jorge Martin and Suzuki’s Alex Rins.
MOTOGP Argentina, race podium
We saw a beautiful podium in the Argentine MotoGP with the best three of the first race on the saddle, in order, a Aprilia, Ducati And Suzuki.
1) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)
2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)
3) Alex Rins (Suzuki)
MotoGP Argentina 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|25
|41’36.198
|2
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|25
|0.807
|3
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|25
|1,330
|4
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|25
|1,831
|5
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|25
|5,840
|6
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|25
|6,192
|7
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|25
|6,540
|8
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|25
|10.215
|9
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|25
|12,622
|10
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|25
|12,987
|11
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|25
|13,962
|12
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|25
|14.002
|13
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|25
|14,456
|14
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|25
|14,898
|15
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|25
|23,472
|16
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|25
|25,862
|17
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|25
|28.711
|18
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|25
|28,784
|19
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|25
|31.943
|20
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|22
|3 Laps
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|22
|3 Laps
|Accident
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|14
|11 Laps
|Accident
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|7
|18 Laps
|Withdrawn
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|5
|20 Laps
|Accident
