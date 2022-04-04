What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Argentina? The order of arrival of the MotoGP race? Who won in Argentina in the MotoGP? On the circuit of Termas de Rio Hondo Mandalika International Street Circuittheater of the 3rd rehearsal of MotoGP Championship 2022 is the first ever victory of theAprilia in MotoGp with Aleix Espargaro.

The Argentine race was in fact won by the Spaniard, on the saddle of the Italian bike of the Noale manufacturer. On the podium Espargaro preceded the Ducati of Jorge Martin and Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

MOTOGP Argentina, race podium

We saw a beautiful podium in the Argentine MotoGP with the best three of the first race on the saddle, in order, a Aprilia, Ducati And Suzuki.

1) Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)

3) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

MotoGP Argentina 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 25 41’36.198 2 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 25 0.807 3 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 25 1,330 4 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 25 1,831 5 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 25 5,840 6 33 Brad Binder KTM 25 6,192 7 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 25 6,540 8 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 25 10.215 9 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 25 12,622 10 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 25 12,987 11 10 Luca Marini Ducati 25 13,962 12 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25 14.002 13 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 25 14,456 14 43 Jack Miller Ducati 25 14,898 15 73 Alex Marquez Honda 25 23,472 16 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 25 25,862 17 87 Remy Gardner KTM 25 28.711 18 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 25 28,784 19 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 25 31.943 20 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 22 3 Laps 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 22 3 Laps Accident 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 14 11 Laps Accident 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 7 18 Laps Withdrawn 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 5 20 Laps Accident

Aleix Espargarò in Argentina gave Aprilia their first MotoGP victory

