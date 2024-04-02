Good news for Spanish MotoGP fans: the MotorLand Aragon circuit will continue to host the world championship continuously until at least 2026, as confirmed by the championship today via a press release.

The note stated that in the last renewal of the track for its stay on the calendar carried out in 2022, it was established that it would host three grand prix in five years. The Aragon GP was contested continuously from 2010 to 2022, with last year being the first without its presence on the calendar. Thus, according to this contract, MotorLand was not supposed to be present in 2025 or 2026, since it appears this year.

However, the desire of the Government of Aragon, to “relaunch the circuit, has made it possible, thanks to discussions with Dorna, to expand the number of grand prix hosted. Thus, Aragon will have a grand prize every year until 2026, the year in which a new contract will have to be signed.” This is the explanation of the commitment reached by Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, and Manuel Blasco, Councilor for the Environment and Tourism and President of MotorLand.

The MotoGP promoter also explained that this new agreement is subject “to conditions already established” by the previous contract, which costs the Government of the Aragonese autonomous communities an extra 8 million euros, a figure that Dorna asks for as a fee to organize each grand prix .

Motorland Aragon

“This increase corresponds to the commitment of the Government of Aragon with the circuit and with the territorial structuring it entails, given that its repercussion on the territory and on the whole community multiplies this figure. The study of the economic, reputational and projection impact of MotorLand Aragon, carried out by the Aragonese Development Institute which analyzes the repercussions of the activity of these installations on the territory, has determined that the repercussions of the circuit in the years in which Alcaniz hosts the MotoGP rises to 47 million euros,” it was explained.

This news comes just one day after the announcement of Liberty Media becoming the new owner of MotoGP. This, you also own Formula 1. On Monday it was confirmed that your goal is not to change the essence of the world championship and you can see it with the confirmation of tracks like Aragon on the calendar.