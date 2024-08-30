by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Aragon, Marquez starts off great

Mark Marquez was the dominator of Friday practice at the Aragón Grand Prix. The Spaniard recorded the best time – including a track record – ahead of the two Aprilias of compatriots Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales. With a poker of victories at MotorLand, the #93 confirmed himself as one of the potential favorites not only in the fight for pole but also in the two races, considering race pace. Something that Marquez himself states without fear.

The words of Marquez

“Yesterday I said that if I started with a good base I could have a good weekend. I haven’t done anything yet, but I’m calm. I know we can fight for the victory and our pace is the strongest“, these are the words to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP of the eight-time world champion, who is chasing his first success on the Ducati.

“In the end, Aragon is a track that I like, even if this morning the asphalt was very slippery. In the afternoon we made some changes, trying to push more with the front tyre. Now I have to work on tyre management and race pace.“.

Marquez, always competitive here, knows well that not all weekends will be so promising: “My mentality doesn’t change and I’m always realistic. I would like to be strong on all tracks. The world goes on even if I don’t win a race this year“.