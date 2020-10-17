The MotoGP World Championship reaches the halfway point of the triplet of races that began with the French GP at the Le Mans circuit. This next weekend the Aragón GP at the MotorLand circuit, it will be the first of the two consecutive great prizes that will take place at the Alcañiz track. On this occasion, the races return to their normal schedule after having had to vary it in France in order not to coincide with F1.

The French GP was a difficult weekend for the leaders of the three categories, Ogura lost the Moto3 lead in favor of Arenas. Marini continues to maintain the Moto2 despite suffering a lot in the race after the heavy blow that was dealt on Friday during the second free practice session. In MotoGP, Quartararo remains at the forefront although the rain at Le Mans complicated Sunday’s race.

Schedules: What time is the MotoGP race at MotorLand?

Saturday 10/17/2020 hours training Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia Moto3 FP3 10:00 05:00 04:00 03:00 03:00 MotoGP FP3 10:55 05:55 04:55 03:55 03:55 Moto2 FP3 11:55 06:55 05:55 04:55 04:55 Moto3 Q1 13:15 08:15 07:15 06:15 06:15 Moto3 Q2 13:40 08:40 07:40 06:40 06:40 MotoGP FP4 14:10 09:10 08:10 07:10 07:10 MotoGP Q1 14:50 09:50 08:50 07:50 07:50 MotoGP Q2 15:15 10:15 09:15 08:15 08:15 Moto2 Q1 15:50 10:50 09:50 08:50 08:50 Moto2 Q2 16:15 11:15 10:15 09:15 ’09: 15

Sunday hours 10/18/2020 Careers Spain Argentina Chile Mexico Colombia Moto3 12:00 07:00 06:00 05:00 05:00 Moto2 13:20 08:20 07:20 06:20 06:20 MotoGP 15:00 10:00 09:00 08:00 08:00

TV: Where to watch the Aragón GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2020 Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN, platform that has been made with the emission rights. All sessions will be able to be seen live on DAZN in Spain, and through RTVE, while Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Colombia will broadcast it through ESPN.

In addition, on AS.com you can follow the results of each of the tests live as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the pilots.

