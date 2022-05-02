There MotoGP has achieved a great goal, which is to no longer have any manufacturers that need concessions to be at the level of competitors. Aprilia after Suzuki and KTM was the only house still ‘behind’ from this point of view, but yesterday’s third place by Aleix Espargarò definitively removed the concessions from Aprilia after the victory in Argentina and the third place in Portimao.

“Let’s be real, it’s not a dream, we have to deal with it”he proudly declared Aleix Espargaròwho after six years rightly feels he is the father of this Aprilia, now a reality on the MotoGP starting grid to the point that it is not possible to switch to four bikes in 2023 thanks to the supply to a satellite team.

“I have always raced since I was a child in Jerez, but I had never been on the podium, a great emotion – added the Granollers pilot – not having the concessions will not be a problemIndeed, for me it means that with fewer tests I will have more time to be with my children or to ride a bike “. Aleix Espargarò in the standings is second seven points behind Fabio Quartararo and knows what he has to aim for to continue the dream to Valencia: “We still lack something to get to Fabio’s speed, the important thing will be to use your head, finish all the races and always collect points”.

At Aprilia they are sure that the arrival of Maverick Vinales has made Aleix Espargarò make the definitive leap in quality, prodded by the arrival of his former Suzuki box mate and ready to continue his long militancy in Aprilia for another two seasons. beyond 2022 (renewal is very close). The Head of the Racing Department Romano Albesiano summarized the loss of concessions as follows: “We will go from nine engines to seven, but if it means that we have reached the level of the competition we are only satisfied”.