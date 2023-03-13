Aprilia believes in the potential of the RS-GP and insists on aerodynamic development of the bike that carried out the Portimao tests. The Noale team is perhaps the most lively in proposing developments, bearing in mind that the Ducati Desmosedici at the moment seems to be the reference vehicle in the paddock and doesn’t need to show all its cards to play.

Aprilia Racing: the triple outlet for cooling the brakes also performs an aero function Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The technical staff headed by Romano Arbesiano in Portugal unveiled a series of solutions that attracted the attention of the paddock due to the liveliness of the aerodynamic ideas. At the front, the eye-catching air intake for the brakes did not escape the observers, which channels the air through three radial openings towards the disc and the Brembo caliper.

It is evident the care in the design that has been dedicated to go to draw the air in an area of ​​clean flows that can perform a function that is not only dedicated to cooling the brakes, managing to laminate the threads in such a way as to increase the efficiency of the heat exchange of the engine radiators.

The theme is very topical because the need to extract heat from the radiators is becoming a priority, given that engine manufacturers aim to make the engines run hotter and hotter: therefore, the fairings are taking on unusual shapes to create air passages that allow the heat to be evacuated with a study of the fluid dynamics inside the hulls which is becoming exaggerated.

Detail of the Aprilia RS-GP Photo by: German Garcia Casanova

The RS-GP made our mark not only with a side vent halfway through the fairing, above the by now well-known step, but aroused a lot of interest for the five-element grille in rapid prototyping which forms a sort of… shutter. Each flap has its own slightly winged shape with different trailing edge inclinations, the result of careful work done first in the CFD and then in the wind tunnel.

Aprilia has a “modular” bike that is capable of developing different solutions depending on the type of circuit where you race: in Portugal we saw “Pluto’s” ears appear not only on the front (they are highly visible because they have been red), but also at the rear as a protrusion of the swingarm.

Aprilia RS-GP: here is the spoon with the three different elements Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The new spoon did not go unnoticed either, which is made up of three different elements that work in synergy in the lower part of the RS-GP. The head of the project, Marco De Luca, is pushing a radicalization of aerodynamics in MotoGP, because these changes are the result of the constant refinement of a research that has already led to the introduction of the bypass in the fairing with the movement of the flows from below to above and the appearance of the blown profile which is anchored to the front fork.

Here are the supplementary wings mounted on the Aprilia RS-GP fork Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, with the cowl equipped with S-duct Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

We are at the fantasy in power in an area where it seemed that one could not go beyond the fins on the sides of the hull. MotoGP purists frown at certain ideas, but the contribution to performance that is made by aerodynamics is such that an unstoppable journey has begun. Anyone who wants to limit flaps, fins and slots fights a rearguard battle: he’ll have to come to terms with it for an evolution that doesn’t stop…