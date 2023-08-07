If there’s a MotoGP brand that gave a sense of incompleteness in the first part of the 2023 season, it’s undoubtedly Aprilia. The RS-GP had shown flashes that foreshadowed its great potential, including a great start, with Maverick Vinales’ second place in the inaugural race at Portimao.

But then there were many unfortunate situations, like when in Argentina Aleix Espargaro and the rider from Roses literally dominated Friday, only to see their plans ruined by the rain that fell during the rest of the weekend.

To complicate the life of Massimo Rivola and his partners then there were problems at the start: the transition to the carbon clutch became a difficult obstacle for the two riders to overcome and often the ambitions of both went up in smoke in the first hundreds of meters of the races, even in situations in which they had shown a very interesting pace in practice. As, for example, in the case of Vinales at Le Mans, where, however, his race ended almost immediately due to a contact with Pecco Bagnaia.

The bar began to realign itself at Assen, where there was a clear improvement when the traffic lights went out and Espargaro managed to bring the RS-GP back to the podium in Sunday’s long race, albeit with the help of a track limits penalty imposed on Brad Binder’s KTM. However, the goal was already aimed at restarting after the summer break, at Silverstone, a track that has given great satisfaction to the Venetian brand in recent times: in 2021 the first podium in MotoGP arrived with Aleix and last year Maverick had fought for the victory in Bagnaia until the end.

This time the answers were those hoped for. The RS-GPs have been very fast since Friday and only Saturday’s rain complicated the plans a bit, relegating Vinales and Espargaro to the third and fourth rows. However, that something had changed was understood right from the Sprint, because despite the damp track, which is not the preferred condition of both, Maverick and Aleix managed to climb up to third place (first podium in a Sprint for Aprilia) and in fifth place finish respectively.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the masterpiece arrived on Sunday, because the start was transformed from a handicap into a strong point, allowing both to reappear in front from the very first stages of the long race, with the “Captain” who he then managed to find right on the last lap the paw to beat Pecco Bagnaia in a final made treacherous even by the arrival of a few drops of rain.

But not only because three RS-GPs slipped into the top 5, with the 2022 of a Miguel Oliveira author of a stratospheric comeback to finish in front of the Vinales factory, after both battled for the podium with Binder’s KTM until in the end.

According to the CEO of the racing department, however, this was not a turning point when finally having managed to realize the great potential that the bike from Noale had not yet been able to fully show in the first part of the season. Rivola also wanted to underline the great efforts made in recent months to try to constantly evolve it, as shown for example with the new aerodynamic package introduced in Great Britain, or with the carbon frame brought to the track in a private test by Lorenzo Savadori, who it could already be the basis of the 2024 bike. Efforts that demonstrate how much Aprilia aspires to do something big and not just in the short term.

“We are convinced that we have done an excellent job over the winter and that the 2023 bike is better than the 2022 one. The results didn’t come for a number of reasons, then there was the podium in Assen which given good motivation and in July we pushed hard at home and I’m very happy for all the guys from Noale, who in any case take very few holidays,” Rivola told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“We’ve had developments on the bike from all points of view. There isn’t an area that hasn’t brought an idea or a solution. And this is very motivating. Does the season change here? No, but the enthusiasm does change. because it is obvious that this type of results help and they come from afar. We have also improved in the starts, so all areas are really pushing as if we were playing for a World Cup, which in fact we are not playing for. But it is because of the desire to improve and become a reference”, he concluded.

