MotoGP, the Aprilia show in Jerez

Thanks to the new MotoGP weekend format, Friday’s practice takes on particular importance since these are the two sessions that decide direct access to the second qualifying. Situation that amplifies the relevance of the extraordinary result achieved today by the Aprilias in Jerez de la Frontera. Alex I will espargaro and Maverick Vinales in fact, they finished in first and second place respectively, just two thousandths behind them, despite the scorching temperatures in the afternoon making it difficult to improve on the already good results from Free Practice 1.

Oliveira also did well

Performance that comes on his return to Europe, confirming what emerged, albeit not clearly, during the first three weekends of the 2023 MotoGP: Aprilia is there, it’s more solid than ever and is ready to do battle. Trend confirmed by Miguel’s seventh place Oliveira with the RS-GP of Team RNF.

Espargaró’s words

“The fast lap this afternoon almost surprised me, I have to be honest. With this heat and with a non-perfect level of grip, similar to what we saw in Argentina, it really seems that the Aprilias are able to make better use of the situation. That doesn’t mean it’s easy, on the contrary! However, I am very satisfied, also because on the pace I think I was one of the best if not the best, we’ve had a good start to our weekend here in Jerez“.

Vinales’ words

“This afternoon the situation wasn’t easy at all, so going below 1’37 is very positive. In sector 4 I’ve always been quite fast, this year I improved a lot in the first and third sectors because the bike allows me to. We knew we could be fast, what we’ve been missing so far is putting together the perfect weekend. Now we have to focus on qualifying, it is essential to start from the front. The sensations are good, we can have our say“.