MotoGP will see its grid swell a bit with the start of the European season, with the first wild card of the championship. Aprilia will be the first to insert a wild card, its test rider Lorenzo Savadori. Thanks to the concessions, the Noale manufacturer, which is the last to benefit from it, is authorized to insert a wild-card in a total of six races per season, and not three like the other brands.

The Romagna-born, who raced for the brand for nearly a year until his injury last summer in Austria and hiring Maverick Viñales, will return to the RS-GP for the first time in eight months. He will compete in the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão this week, and next week in Jerez for the Spanish Grand Prix. These are two circuits on which he also raced last year, finishing 14th and 19th.

“It’s been a while since I last raced and I’m looking forward to Friday!” Savadori enthused. “We have already done some tests with the new bike, but I am curious to test it against the factory riders. Our wild cards have the specific purpose of continuing to develop the RS-GP, as well as private testing, and it is this goal that we will pursue. in Portimão and Jerez “.

Lorenzo Savadori has no personal ambitions for these two races. He is now a full-time test driver, so his job will be to continue evaluating the new developments on the Aprilia. This is a crucial phase for the Noale-based manufacturer, given that one or two more podiums would mean the loss of the concessions he currently enjoys.

Aprilia scored four points related to concessions (one last year with a third place at Silverstone and three recently with the first victory in Argentina). However, once it reaches six, the manufacturers must respect the basic restrictions of the regulation and the first effect is to limit private tests and exclude the starting drivers from them.

Having made an excellent start to the championship, with Aleix Espargaró having already scored 50 points, Aprilia is currently the only brand to be able to exploit its starting duo alongside Savadori without too many constraints, thus being able to strengthen its development. By fielding a third bike in the race, the Noale team will be able to gather important information for his future work.