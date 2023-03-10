2023 will be the year of truth for Aprilia. The one in which the Noale-based company has to go from surprise to certainty on the MotoGP grid. All with the complication of no longer being able to rely on concessions. The key word repeated several times by the CEO Massimo Rivola and by all his men was in fact confirmed in today’s presentation in Portimao.

Last season was the turning point for the official team of the Veneto brand, which went from being the “Cinderella” of the line-up to a reality capable of battling for the title. Aleix Espargaro gave her the historic first victory in Argentina, but in addition to that of Termas de Rio Hondo, eight other podium finishes arrived (three obtained by Maverick Vinales) to confirm the great growth of the RS-GP.

A growth that however plateaued a bit in the final part of the championship, also due to some technical problems, which cost Aprilia the place of honor both in the Manufacturer and Team standings, but also a World podium which it would have been more than deserved for Espargaro.

The Italian bike has undoubtedly become one of the most refined from an aerodynamic point of view, with solutions that set the benchmark such as the fairing with the “step” introduced before the summer, which was then seen on virtually all prototypes of the competition, at least as an option to consider.

But even in the first tests of 2023 it continued to amaze, introducing a solution already seen in the past in Formula 1, namely an S-duct that crosses the windshield. But progress has also been made from an engine point of view, as both riders confirmed at the end of the three days in Malaysia, who however are expecting a further step in this weekend’s tests at Portimao.

And, after an amusing introductory video in A-Team style, it was precisely in Portugal that the 2023 RS-GP was officially unveiled today, the weapon with which the Spanish pair, already confirmed as a whole until the end of 2024, will be called to try to counter the Ducati dominance, but also to reject the attempt to come back to the surface of the Japanese rivals Yamaha and Honda. In the first outing of the season, the bike gave the sensation of being able to be the second force on the grid, even if the riders fear it is not yet enough to compete on equal terms with the Desmosedici GPs, which, moreover, being eight, represent more than a third of the grill.

As for the livery, there is a certain continuity with the recent past, because the dominant color is always black, coupled with the red of the Aprilia brand, for what is a color that we could almost define as “classic”. As in last season, you can also see a small tricolor sketched on the edges of the airbox, and there are also some purple inserts next to the red parts of the fairing.

As mentioned, the other aspect that will need to be understood whether or not it will have an impact is the loss of concessions, which took place thanks to the great results of 2022. For the first time since it arrived in MotoGP, in fact, Aprilia will not have the possibility to organize tests with its regular drivers and will not be able to change the specification of its engines during the season, having to use the one that will be approved at the start of the championship for all 21 GPs.

Massimo Rivola and his boys have never said they were worried about this thing, but the only certainty is that in this way the responsibilities of test driver Lorenzo Savadori will increase, who will have to take on all the private tests during the season and give a line to development. A small hand could also come from the fact that for the first time Aprilia will also field a satellite team, even if the two RNF Racing bikes, that of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, will be in 2022 specification, so it won’t be too simple transfer information. However, should Aprilia win this challenge as well, it has all it takes to be a protagonist in 2023 as well.