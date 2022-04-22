Massimo Rivola, managing director of the Noale brand’s racing department, told Motorsport.com: “If we receive interesting offers that can make the project grow, we will evaluate them.

On the eve of the first round of the season on European soil, this weekend in Portimao, the market for riders in the MotoGP World Championship is in turmoil. And we can say that the same is also true for the team market.

In this sense, Aprilia is not closing the door on the possibility of assisting a customer team, a circumstance that would lead it to increase its share of bikes on the grid, from two to four. However, something has to happen for this to happen, given the commitments made between private structures and builders.

The number of bikes on the grid will in no case exceed the current 24. Thus, the only possibility for Aprilia to make this second line-up a reality would be to convince one of the independent teams to change supplier.

Given the current alliances and contracts in place, it seems logical that RNF, until last year Sepang Racing Team (SRT), which Razlan Razali created after suddenly losing the support of Petronas and the Sepang circuit, would be the structure that would have more chance to do this step.

Once the door was closed by Petronas as main sponsor, Razali moved to secure the bikes for 2022 for his team. He has signed a new contract with Yamaha, although the Iwata manufacturer has preferred to sign a one-year contract (2022), to then evaluate how things will evolve.

Rivola, at the same time, also assured that his intention is to renew both Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, his current line-up. The first, who in Argentina gave the Noale manufacturer the first victory in its history in the MotoGP era, said a fortnight ago in Austin that after an initial rapprochement the positions were “very distant”, a circumstance that had left him “very sad”.