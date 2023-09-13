Like KTM, Aprilia is also working on a new carbon frame, but so far only test rider Lorenzo Savadori has had the opportunity to use it. Everyone expected to see it on the track in the collective tests that took place on Monday in Misano, but for the moment it has not yet been entrusted to the judgment of the two starting drivers and will soon be put to the test again by the tester from Romagna.

“I tried a new chassis and some electronics updates so that the engineers have more data to work with in view of the Valencia tests,” revealed Aleix Espargaro, clarifying when asked if it was the carbon frame: “ No, it wasn’t the carbon frame, it was a different one.”

“It’s lighter and it also feels a little more flexible and softer, which is not really what the engineers wanted to achieve,” Espargaro continued.

His opinion is mixed: “We have to test it again, because I’m not sure. It seems strange, but it’s neither worse nor better. It’s just different. We need to do more laps and try it on other tracks to understand it better.”

He added that however it handles the bumps of the track better: “It goes a little better on the bumps – in turns 1, 14, 15, 16 – but it’s a little more unstable in the other corners. We have to keep working on it and see how it behaves with the new aerodynamics for 2024”, explains the Spaniard.

“It’s not that easy. Sometimes it’s very difficult to improve the chassis when you’re at the level we are at.” For this reason he will not be used this season, at least if Aleix has to make the decision.

“Our current package is good enough to fight for victory. I wouldn’t change anything. It’s better to focus on what we have. We don’t even have to play so much with the geometry. At this point in the season it’s better to be focused and make the most of what we have yes you have”.

Espargaro finished the test in 16th place, one second behind and was one of the few riders to crash, at turn 13 (the other was his brother Pol, at the same point), just when he was evaluating the new chassis .

“I lost the rear and I was going straight towards the barriers. It was very scary. It wasn’t a real fall. I ended up off the line, I was going very fast and to avoid ending up against the barriers I jumped off the bike”, he said.

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: MotoGP

Oliveira tested the 2023 bike

When asked what he thought of the fact that Miguel Oliveira had the opportunity to try the 2023 RS-GP in Monday’s test, climbing on the one usually used by Savadori, Espargaro replied: “I think the 2023 bike seemed more stable. This is also the minor difference, because the two bikes are quite different.”

“It’s also nice to hear his feedback and have more data. Unfortunately he won’t be able to use the bike for the rest of the season. If I could decide, I would give both satellite riders the current bike. But it’s not that simple.”

Oliveira, who finished the test in seventh place, confirmed that the 2023 Aprilia’s specifications are “not much better” than the previous year’s model. “But it’s a little better everywhere. From this point of view it was an interesting test. With very used tires I was faster than with my bike. There’s definitely potential.”

However, he said he hasn’t done many rides with this year’s factory bike, focusing mainly on its 2022 version. “Although the chances of getting more performance are much smaller than with the 2023 model,” he continued.

Among other things, Oliveira tested a new swingarm and worked on the details “to understand how to further improve our specifications,” he said. “Overall it was a good day. I didn’t do a real time attack, but I did the same time as in qualifying. From this point of view I’m happy.”

Maverick Vinales had disappointed his expectations at the Misano race weekend, but managed to make some progress in the test. “We changed something in the balance. It worked well with this very high level of grip,” he explained.

In the end he finished second, just two tenths behind the fastest rider of the day, Luca Marini. “The bike feels fantastic,” he enthused about the Aprilia, adding: “I feel good, but I want to improve the braking. This was also my goal during the test.”