At the end of the general tests held at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, Aleix Espargaro he wanted to outline the general picture of the outcome of the tests carried out on his saddle Aprilia, especially for some new instruments that satisfied the Spaniard. Thanks also to the work of the Noale test driver, that is Lorenzo Savadorithe Argentine GP winner expressed positive feelings about the improvements noticed with the new clutchwhich will be able to perfect the shot at the start.

As explained by Pol’s brother in an interview with the official MotoGP website, the 32-year-old admitted what were the most significant points put to the test on Monday, above all, precisely, that of the clutch: “Testing is always important – commented – we didn’t have a lot to try, and here we are limit yourself to the most decisive aspects. I’m happy because we tested a novelty for a ‘fundamental’ one of the most complicated for us in the last few races, namely the starting and releasing the clutch. Today we made some significant progress, and this was also thanks to the tests that Savadori has carried out in the last two races, thanks to which I now have a clutch that works much better for me, and I am happy. However, we also tried other elements, even with the track conditions which were a little different than in the race. Consequently, it was not easy to obtain reliable feedback, but it was still a good day ”.

In this way, Esparagaro addressed other messages of gratitude to Savadori, without expressing, finally, an excessive concern for the loss of the Aprilia concessions following the podiums obtained in addition to the victory in Argentina: “His work is very important for the whole team – he added – every time he gets in the saddle he reports data that are very valid, both for me and for Maverick Vinales. In Portimao, moreover, he has grown a lot, and he has also done so here in Jerez. I tested new parts of the bike that he had tried before me, which are not limited to the clutch alone. As for the loss of the concession – he concluded – this year does not change much for us. There will be a couple of test programs that we can do, but I don’t think they will change our lives that much, especially as regards the number of engines and also for other rules, which will remain unchanged until the end of 2022 ″.