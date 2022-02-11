[Rassegna stampa] – Despite the farewell of Valentino Rossi, certified last November in the last race of 2021 in Valencia, the season that is starting these days with the pre-season tests between Malaysia and Indonesia promises to speak a lot of Italian. In fact, seven riders from the boot will take to the track in an attempt to snatch the world champion title from Yamaha’s Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. Ours is the second largest contingent after Spain. Then there is obviously the Ducati, who, after two consecutive constructors’ titles, is aiming with great confidence at the big target: that world championship title that Borgo Panigale has been missing since 2007.

The red, however, is not the only Italian house to keep the Italian flag high in MotoGP. In fact, the new one has also been revealed in recent days Aprilia. The Noale house is the Cinderella of the championship, for the means available and the results obtained in the past years, but aims to become a splendid princess in the years to come. The ambition is to continue to grow gradually. 2021 was the year of the first podium. Now the dream would be to approach the first victory. A mission that would also have the interesting consequence of generating an all-Italian derby with Ducati, as Andrea Cremonesi underlined in an analysis published in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Life lasts when just over 150 kilometers away there is a smaller company but (in the class that counts) already winning and starting the season with the concrete possibility of winning the title. Aprilia is not yet able to aim for this goal but […] he will try grand prix after grand prix to engage in a duel with Ducati that already teases Italian fans. The 2022 bike is an in-depth retelling of what […] allowed the “captain” Aleix Espargaro to hit the podium. The 32-year-old Spaniard and Maverick Viñales are a very respectable pair of drivers […]: there really is everything to raise the bar and aim for the first success in MotoGP. Trying to do it is a must to celebrate the new Factory Team status […]”.