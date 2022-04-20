The step forward made by the prototype of the Noale brand materialized in the best possible way at the third stage of the calendar, in Argentina. At the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, Aleix Espargaro scored his first MotoGP victory and also gave the Italian manufacturer its first victory in the premier class. To top it off, Granollers’ eldest brother took the lead in the World Championship, even though he lost the lead the following week in Texas.

Although it would be understandable to think that the victory in Argentina was a one-off event, the performances that Espargaró shows already since 2021, and the good feelings that Maverick Viñales has and transmits from the Indonesian Grand Prix, allow us to conclude that the progress of the Aprilia are absolutely real.

“I have the impression that this year we will be able to get more wins,” he told a manufacturer technical manager to Motorsport.com a few days ago from the Austin paddock.

If this is the case, Aprilia will lose its concessions in 2023. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, both Dorna, the promoter of the event, and the FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) are considering eliminating the concession system once that Aprilia will lose them.

For this to happen, the manufacturer must score six points in two years. A win is worth three of these, a second place two, and a third place one. Between Aleix’s victory in Argentina and his podium at Silverstone last year, Aprilia has already accumulated four points.

These privileges were introduced in 2016 with the intention of leveling the lineup, allowing younger brands to have more room for development for their prototypes. Those who have them have nine engines per driver instead of the seven provided for by the regulation, as well as the freedom to develop them during the season and the possibility for their regular drivers to carry out practice sessions without restrictions.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

At the same time, the number of possible wild-cards increases from three to six and, in fact, Aprilia will use two of these invitations with its test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, this weekend in Portimao and the following weekend in Jerez.

Pending the official notification, everything is set so that 2022 is the last year with concessions in place, regardless of what Aprilia, the only team still benefiting from, will do.

This is probably why the Italian team anticipated its moves, and is already operating this season as if it did not have these licenses. “Obviously, losing concessions is a possibility, but I don’t think it will be a big problem for us. In fact, we are already planning for 2023 as if we didn’t have them. Becoming a factory team – without the link with Gresini – is part of this. growth, “Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia’s racing department, told Motorsport.com.

Read also:

In anticipation of the scenario they will encounter, the engineers and technicians of Noale have set a goal for both drivers: to complete the 21 races scheduled with eight engines each, one less than what they would be allowed to use.

“It is a good strategy to plan the use of the available engines, while maintaining a safety margin. In our case, trying to save one is a response to the possibility of losing concessions,” underlines Romano Albesiano, the team’s technical director, to who wrote these lines. “In any case,” he adds, “if we have to use them all, we will.”