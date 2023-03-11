Aprilia may have hit the mark again. Or at least it seems that in Noale they are really trying with all their strength to steal the palm of the most innovative brand on the MotoGP grid from their rivals from Borgo Panigale.

In fact, on the first day of the collective tests at Portimao, an unprecedented solution emerged on the RS-GPs, which Romano Albesiano and his engineers immediately entrusted to the care of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales to try and evaluate its potential.

It is a pair of wings that have been fixed to the fork slider, therefore in a lower and slightly rearward position compared to that of the wings in the lower part of the RS-GP fairing. But above all in an area of ​​the bike where so far nobody had dared to work from an aerodynamic point of view.

In the photo you can see a double profile which is substantially at the same height in which the competitor’s bikes have their wings anchored to the fairing. However, in the position chosen by Aprilia there is the possibility of using a larger wing area, given that you start from a narrower anchor point. Furthermore, mounted in that way, it allows you not to give up the step hull that was one of the strengths of last season.

Now it’s a question of understanding what feedback from the riders will be, but what is certain is that if it works, Aprilia could have played its joker at the right moment, because with only one day of testing available, the competition can hardly think to copy this solution immediately.